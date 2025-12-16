IPL 2026 Auction: Sarfaraz Khan Goes Unsold Despite Explosive Domestic Form

Sarfaraz Khan went unsold at the 2026 IPL player auction in Abu Dhabi where the Mumbai batsman failed to attract any buyers. Just ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan showcased his batting prowess by scoring a quickfire 73 off just 22 balls against Rajasthan. Sarfaraz's blazing knock helped Mumbai chase down 217 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League Group B in Pune. The Mumbai batter reached his half-century in just 15 balls, underlining his explosive hitting ability. Despite a promising start to his Test career, Sarfaraz has been overlooked by national selectors and went unsold at the previous full IPL auction.

Earlier this month, Sarfaraz (100 n.o., 47b, 8x4, 7x6) slammed his maiden hundred in his first T20 outing in more than two years and powered Mumbai to a thumping 98-run win over Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He featured in the first set of capped batters at the upcoming auction, with a base price of Rs. 75 lakh. He toured Australia with India's Test squad without playing, was later dropped from the red-ball setup, and missed out on India A selection despite significant fitness work that saw him shed 17 kilos and overhaul his diet.