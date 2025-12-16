IPL 2026 Auction: Wanindu Hasaranga Sold to LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) for INR 2 Crore

IPL 2026 Auction: Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction. He had played for Rajasthan Royals in the previous season but had a disappointing campaign. Hasaranga has also represented several franchises in T20 leagues around the world.

Hasaranga has played 37 IPL matches so far. He has taken 46 wickets in 37 innings at an average of 24.32 and an economy rate of 8.41. His best performance in the league came in the form of 5 wickets for 18 runs. He has also recorded two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul. With the bat he is yet to play a significant innings in the IPL.

In T20 internationals Hasaranga has been one of Sri Lanka’s leading performers. He has played 90 matches and taken 146 wickets at an average of 15.86. His economy rate stands at 6.95. With the bat he has scored over 2,400 runs at a strike rate of 142.53, including nine half centuries.