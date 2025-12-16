IPL 2026 Auction: Why Cameron Green Will Get Only Rs 18 Crore Despite Being Sold to KKR for Rs 25.20 Crore | Explained

IPL 2026 Auction: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 25.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 16, 2026. However, he will receive only Rs 18 crore under the league’s maximum fee rule for overseas players. The IPL introduced the cap ahead of the 2025 mega auction to control escalating prices for overseas players at mini auctions. The rule sets the highest pay for an overseas player at Rs 18 crore.

Any amount above the cap is deducted from the franchise’s purse but is not paid to the player. The IPL has stated that the excess funds will be used for BCCI-run player welfare programmes.

Under this system KKR will pay Green Rs 18 crore. The remaining Rs 7.20 crore will go to the BCCI for player welfare.

The tall all rounder previously played for Mumbai Indians in the 2023 season where he scored 452 runs and took six wickets. He later turned out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2024 and contributed with both bat and ball including 255 runs and 10 wickets.