IPL 2026 Trade: Rajasthan Royals swap Nitish Rana for Donovan Ferreira with Delhi Capitals

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) have traded the left-handed batter Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. On the other hand, DC have traded the South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira to RR, his first IPL franchise.

Whale Rana was traded to DC at his existing fee of INR 4.2 crore, Ferreira's fee has been revised from INR 75 lakh to INR 1 crore.

Nitish Rana played 11 matches for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 season where he scored 217 runs at an average of 21.70, playing mostly at number three.

Rana has won the IPL on multiple occasions in 2017 and 2024. He won his first IPL with Mumbai Indians back in 2017 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. After being picked by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018, he featured for the Kolkata-based franchise for seven seasons and won the trophy for the second time in 2024.

Rana was, however, released by Knight Riders in 2024 and was picked by Rajasthan Royals for the 2025 IPL season.

Donovan Ferreira made his IPL debut with RR back in 2024 before being bought by Delhi Capitals for the 2025 season.

In one of the most high-profile trades in IPL history, RR have also traded long-time captain and leading run-scorer Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings. In return, RR have acquired CSK stalwart Ravindra Jadeja and all-rounder Sam Curran. Samson, who has been central to RR since 2013 and led them to the 2022 final, will join CSK at his existing price of ₹18 crore. Jadeja's revised fee is ₹14 crore, while Curran moves to RR at ₹2.4 crore.

Another major trade saw veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami being traded from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), retaining his existing fee of Rs 10 crore. Shami boasts of vast IPL experience, having represented KKR, DC, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and SRH across 119 matches, claiming 133 wickets at an average of 28.18.

