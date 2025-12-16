IPL auction 2026: Mumbai Indians bring back De Kock; Bairstow, Gurbaz remain unsold

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 : The wicketkeepers' set at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction featured several high-profile names, including Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jamie Smith, Finn Allen and Ben Duckett. However, only three players found buyers, and all of them were sold at their respective base prices.

It turned out to be a homecoming for South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who was snapped up by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for his base price of Rs 1 crore. De Kock recently reversed his white-ball international retirement and returned to the South African setup.

The South African wicketkeeper has played 43 matches for the Mumbai Indians and has scored 1,329 runs at an average of 34.08, SR of 131.32 with 10 fifties.

De Kock has scored 2,706 runs in 99 T20Is for South Africa at an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of over 139, including one century and 17 half-centuries, making him the country's highest run-getter in the format. In overall T20 cricket, he has amassed 11,543 runs in 416 matches at an average of 30.94 and a strike rate of over 138, with seven centuries and 76 fifties to his name.

In the IPL, de Kock has scored 3,309 runs in 115 matches while representing teams such as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He averages 30.63 in the league with a strike rate above 134, including two centuries and 24 fifties. He endured a poor season with KKR last year, scoring 152 runs in eight matches at an average of 21.71, with a strike rate of nearly 130 and a highest score of 97 not out. De Kock is also an IPL title winner with the Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals picked up England wicketkeeper-batter Ben Duckett for his base price of Rs 2 crore. Duckett has scored 527 runs in 20 T20Is for England at an average of 29.27 and a strike rate above 153, including three half-centuries. Regarded as one of England's finest all-format top-order batters at present, Duckett has accumulated 5,397 runs in 216 T20 matches at an average of 30.49 and a strike rate of 140.18, with 34 fifties.

New Zealand's aggressive top-order batter Finn Allen was also sold at his base price of Rs 2 crore, with Kolkata Knight Riders securing his services. Allen has scored 1,285 runs in 52 T20Is at a strike rate of 163.27, including two centuries and five half-centuries. In overall T20 cricket, he has amassed 4,431 runs in 162 matches at a remarkable strike rate of 173.90, including four hundreds and 29 fifties.

In a surprise turn of events, England wicketkeepers Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Smith went unsold in the initial round. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz and India's KS Bharat also remained without bids, though all four players could return to the auction in the accelerated round.

