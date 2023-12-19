IPL Auction: Australia pacer Spencer Johnson goes for Rs 10 crore to Gujarat Titans

Dubai [UAE], December 19 : Brisbane Heat left-arm quick Spencer Johnson was acquired by Gujarat Titans (GT) for a whopping price of Rs 10 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction.

Johnson entered the auction at Rs 50 lakh. GT opened the bidding and the bid quickly jumped to Rs 85 lakh. The two teams, Delhi Capitals and GT battled it out for Johnson. DC jumped right back into the bidding for Johnson and there was quick rising of paddles at both the DC and GT tables. Both these franchises couldn't get Starc, so they were fighting for Johnson.

The bid rocketed up to Rs 9.6 crore, GT raised it up to 10 crore.

West Indies big-hitter Sherfane Rutherford went to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a price of Rs 1.5 crore. Australian cricketer Ashton Turner went to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the base price of 1 crore.

England bowler Tom Curran, who won the Hundred title, entered the auction at Rs 1.5 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was the first franchise to raise the paddle for the England all-rounder and acquired him for his base price.

Bangladesh's slower-ball specialist Mustafizur Rahman was sold to CSK for his base price of Rs 2 crore. England pacer David Willey, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, was bought by LSG for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Australia fast bowler Jhye Richardson entered the auction at Rs 1.5 crore and Ricky Ponting's Delhi Capitals opened the bidding for Richardson. RCB raised the bid up to 4 crore. The Australia pacer Richardson was sold to DC for 5 crore.

