IPL Auction: Yash Dayal picked by RCB for Rs 5 crore, Kartik Tyagi moves to GT

Dubai [UAE], December 19 : Uncapped Indian pacer Yash Dayal was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 5 crore while Karik Tyagi, another uncapped speedster, was picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 60 lakh.

Dayal, who was notably struck by Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five sixes last year, has been bought by RCB after a bidding war with his former franchise Gujarat Titans.

Also, the 23-year-old Kartik Tyagi was sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 60 lakhs, three times his base price.

Tyagi was in the Indian U-19 team that finished as runner-up in the 2020 U19 World Cup, taking 11 wickets including a four-for against Australia in QFs. After a stint with RR, he was bought by SRH, in which he did not play much. He took nine wickets in five matches during the VHT, with the best figures of 3/24. The sheer pace of this young UP bowler makes him an exciting prospect.

India's U19 spin sensation Manav Suthar was picked by Gujarat Titans for Rs 20 lakh.

The left-arm spinner took 10 wickets for India in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup this year, which India lost in the finals to Pakistan. As a bowling all-rounder, he can contribute some runs down the order as well.

Sushant Mishra, a 22-year-old pacer from Jharkhand, was sold to GT as well for Rs 2.20 crores.

Akash Singh, a 21-year-old Rajasthan bowler who has taken 12 wickets in 15 T20s, has been picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh.

Uncapped pacer Rasika Dar was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh.

Spinners M Siddharth was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2.4 crores while Shreyas Gopal was sold to MI for Rs 20 lakhs.

Gopal has played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad over the years. He has taken 49 wickets in 49 IPL matches.

Uncapped bowlers Shiva Singh, Kuldip Yadav, Pulkit Narang, Murugan Ashwin and Ishan Porel were unsold.

