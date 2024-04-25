IPL: DC skipper Rishabh Pant joins elite list of wicketkeepers with most dismissals

New Delhi [India], April 25 : Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant is now fourth in the list of wicketkeepers with the most dismissals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With 92 dismissals in the T20 tournament, the DC wicketkeeper-batter stands in fourth place on the list. Meanwhile, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni holds the top place on the list with 185 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik and Wriddhiman Saha stand in second and third place with 170 and 112 dismissals in the IPL, respectively.

In the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, Pant took Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia's catch behind the wicket in the 15th and 16th over.

Meanwhile, the Delhi-based franchise posted their third-highest IPL totals during their match against GT on Wednesday. Pant's side scored 224/4 in the first inning of the game. Their highest totals in IPL came in the 2011 season when they scored 231/4 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Summarizing the match between DC and GT, Gujarat won the toss and opted to bowl first. After a swift start from openers, Jake Fraser McGurk (23) and Prithvi Shaw (11), DC was restricted to 44/3. Then, Axar Patel (66) and Rishabh Pant launched a counterattack on GT. In the death overs, Pant joined forces with Tristan Stubbs (26*) to destroy GT's death bowling. Pant finished at 88* in 43 balls, with five fours and eight sixes.

DC was 224/4 in their 20 overs. Sandeep Warrier (3/15) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.

In the run-chase, GT lost skipper Shubman Gill early. A counter-attack was once again in the works as Wriddhiman Saha (39) and Sai Sudarshan (65) had an 82-run partnership. In the later stages, David Miller (55), Sai Kishore (13) and Rashid Khan (21*) put pressure on DC bowlers, but the hosts held their nerves to win the game by four runs, restricting GT to 220/8 in their 20 overs.

Rasikh Salam (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/29) were among the top bowlers for DC.

DC is at the sixth spot in the points table, with four wins, five losses and eight points. On the other hand, GT is at the seventh spot with the same win-loss and points, but an inferior net run rate.

