IPL: Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green traded to MI and RCB

Mumbai, Nov 27 Gujarat Titans’ (GT) captain Hardik Pandya is set to move back to his first franchise ...

By IANS | Published: November 27, 2023 01:04 PM2023-11-27T13:04:55+5:302023-11-27T13:05:14+5:30

IPL: Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green traded to MI and RCB | IPL: Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green traded to MI and RCB

IPL: Hardik Pandya and Cameron Green traded to MI and RCB

Next

Mumbai, Nov 27 Gujarat Titans’ (GT) captain Hardik Pandya is set to move back to his first franchise Mumbai Indians following a trade between the two franchises, the IPL said in a statement on Monday.

The all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign with aplomb.

In GT’s debut season in 2022, Hardik ensured a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy, while they finished runners-up in their second season after a last-ball defeat in a thrilling final earlier this year.

In a separate trade, MI all-rounder Cameron Green has been traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Green, who was bought for a whopping ₹17,50,00,000 at the auction last December, featured in 16 matches.

The Australian had an impressive start to the IPL, hitting an unbeaten century and two half-centuries while also taking six wickets. Both trades have been carried out as per the existing player fees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app