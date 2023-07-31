"IPL has spoiled cricketers": Kapil Dev takes a dig at BCCI over frequent injuries to players

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, in a recent interview, stated that India's top players need to be fit for the semi-final and final of tournaments like World Cup. He added, "What happened to Jasprit Bumrah? He started working with so much belief, but if he’s not there (in World Cup semi-final/final)… we wasted time on him. "While Bumrah might have a chance to feature in India’s squad for the T20I series against Ireland in August, the legendary Kapil Dev believes that a talent like Bumrah’s would be wasted if he was not fit enough to play the World Cup knockout matches, should India qualify. Bumrah last played a match for India when they faced Australia in a T20I in Hyderabad in September last year.

The right-hand fast bowler underwent surgery in March early this year and is said to have regained full fitness, raring to go as two major multi-team tournaments – Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup – loom. What happened to Bumrah? He started working with so much belief, but if he’s not there (in World Cup semi-final/final)… we wasted time on him. Rishabh Pant… such a great cricketer. Had he been there, our Test cricket would’ve been better,” Kapil was quoted as saying by The Week. Kapil, however, did not mince words when it came to the players preferring the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the national team. “God is kind, it’s not as if I never got injured. But today, they are playing 10 months in a year. Give a benefit of doubt to that, but everybody has to look after themselves. IPL is a great thing but IPL can spoil you also. Because, a little bit of injuries and you will play in IPL. A little bit of injuries, you won’t play for India. You would take a break. I’m being very open about it,” added the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper.

