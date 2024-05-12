IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders equal Mumbai Indian's record for most wins at particular venue

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 : During the 60th clash of the Indian Premier League 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders equalled the record for most wins at a particular venue along with five-time champion Mumbai Indians which is 52 in the history of the cash-rich league.

A fantastic comeback effort by KKR spinners helped derail MI run-chase of 158 runs, restricting them to 139/8 in 16 overs in the IPL 2024 clash at Eden Gardens on Saturday and made the two-time champions the first team to reach the playoffs.

Earlier, rain played a spoilsport and the match officials decided to make it a 16-over contest.

With this victory, KKR now have 52 wins at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata which is the same as the Hardik Pandya-led side which they have achieved at the iconic Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai in the history of IPL.

The other IPL sides with the most wins at a particular venue are Chennai Super Kings (49 at MA Chidambaram Stadium), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (42 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium) and Rajasthan Royals (37 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium).

All the above mentioned teams have achieved this milestone at their respective homegrounds.

Coming to the match, it was restricted to a 16-over-per-side affair due to rain. MI opted to field first after winning the toss.

Following early loss of openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, valuable knocks came from Venkatesh Iyer (42 in 21 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Nitish Rana (33 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Andre Russell (24 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Rinku Singh (20 in 12 balls, with two sixes), which helped KKR reach 157/7 in the 20 overs.

Piyush Chawla (2/28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/39) were the top bowlers for MI.

In the run-chase, Ishan Kishan (40 in 22 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Rohit Sharma (19 in 24 balls, with a four and six) started with a fine 65-run opening stand. However, KKR soon restricted the run of flow and took wickets. Tilak Varma (32 in 17 balls, with five fours and a six) and Naman Dhir (17 in six balls, with a four and two sixes) put up a fight, but MI fell short by 18 runs, ending at 139/8 in their 20 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy (2/17) was the top bowler for KKR. Andre Russell and Harshit Rana (2/34) also did fine with the ball.

KKR is at the top of the points table, with nine wins and three losses, with 18 points. MI is at the bottom with four wins and nine losses, giving them eight points.

