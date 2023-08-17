IPL: Lucknow Super Giants rope in MSK Prasad as strategic consultant

Lucknow, Aug 17 Former Indian cricketer and chairman of India's selection committee MSK Prasad has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a strategic consultant, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on Thursday.

Prasad served as the BCCI's Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee from 2016 to 2020.

Besides his association with the BCCI, he has also served as the Director of Cricket Operations at the Andhra Cricket Association, where he orchestrated the establishment of state-of-the-art coaching facilities across 13 districts within the Andhra region.

"Prasad brings with him a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in cricket operations, coupled with a passion that has driven him to remarkable achievements in both national and international arenas. His journey is marked by a range of accomplishments that spans from representing the Indian national cricket team to steering the operations of prominent cricket associations; all of which will bring valuable insights and experience to our organisation," the LSG said in a statement.

"His involvement at RPSG Sports will be instrumental in providing essential guidance across a spectrum of critical domains as Head of Talent Search, talent development and our academy business," it added.

In the IPL 2023, LSG reached the playoffs after finishing third in the league stage with eight wins but fell to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

--IANS

