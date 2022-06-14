IPL Media Rights: Viacom18 bags Package C at Rs 33.24 crore per match

Viacom18 has bagged the coveted Package C at Rs 33.24 crore per match at the IPL media rights auction. Viacom18's winning bid is Rs 33.24 crore per match for the Package C rights involving 98 games. This is almost double the base price of Rs 16 crore per match. The Viacom18 joint venture was created with US giant Paramount Global and an investment group backed by Australia-born American businessman Rupert Murdoch's son James. Earlier, the Reliance Industries-backed media company had picked up Package B (digital rights for the Indian sub-continent) for a whopping Rs 20,500 crore.

It has committed Rs 50 crore per match for Package B rights.The cumulative digital rights package has fetched the BCCI Rs 23,757.52 crore which is more than the Rs 23,575 crore that Disney Star India will pay for the TV broadcast rights.BCCI has earned Rs 47,332.52 crore from Package A, Package B and Package C rights. The BCCI will laugh its way to the bank having come up with a 'winning' tender document. For the base prices they came up with – that came under criticism early on – and for putting the Package C in place, which had critics of its own, the cricket board has once again managed to rake in 'top dollar' from its marquee product

Winners of IPL media rights auction so far

Package A: Disney Star -- Rs 23,575 cr (Rs 57.50 cr per match for 410 matches) \

Package B: Viacom18 -- Rs 20,500 cr (Rs 50 cr per match for 410 matches)

Package C: Viacom18 -- Rs 3,257.52 cr (Rs 33.24 cr per match for 98 matches)