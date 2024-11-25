IPL mega auction: Maphaka picked by RR for Rs 1.5 crore; Raza, Latham, King unsold

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 25 : South African pacer Kwena Maphaka was picked up by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 1.5 crore during the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction at Jeddah on Monday.

Maphaka, the highest-wicket-taker in ICC U19 WC 2024 with 21 scalps in six matches, made two appearances for Mumbai Indians (MI) last year and conceded 89 runs, taking just a wicket. He has played three T20Is for Proteas, taking a wicket.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had joined the bidding war for Maphaka, but it was the inaugural IPL champions who prevailed.

Afghanistan's Karim Janat was picked up by Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 75 lakh. In 66 T20Is for Afghanistan, he has scored 673 runs at an average of over 16, with three fifties.

Also, several international stars such as Brandon King (West Indies), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Tom Latham (New Zealand) and Ottneil Baartman (South Africa) were left unsold. In 103 international matches for the Windies, King has scored 2,729 runs at an average of 29.03, with three centuries and 17 fifties.

In 96 T20Is, Zimbabwe's Raza has scored 2,236 runs at an average of 26.61, with a century and 14 fifties. His best score is 133*. He has also taken 76 wickets in the format.

Ajay Mandal, a former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner, was sold to Delhi Capitals (DC) for a base price of Rs 30 lakhs. The all-rounder has 357 runs in 32 T20 innings and has taken 38 wickets in the format.

Pravin Dubey, a leg spinner from Karnataka, was picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 30 lakh.

Manvanth Kumar, an all-rounder who played in Maharaja T20 Trophy in Karnataka, was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 30 lakhs.

Also, U19 star Raj Limbani, who took 11 wickets in six matches during the 2024 U19 WC, was left unsold. He has also taken 42 wickets.

