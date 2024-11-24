IPL Mega Auction: Robin Minz goes to MI; GT ropes in Anuj Rawat

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 24 : Mumbai Indians (MI) roped in Robin Minz at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction. While Gujarat Titans (GT) bought Anuj Rawat on Sunday in Jeddah.

Robin Minz had a base price of Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) started the bidding for the youngster. The Mumbai-based franchise raised the price and bagged the player on Sunday for Rs 65 lakhs.

Minz has played two first-class games and one T20s in his career and plays for Jharkhand.

Kumar Kushagra moved into Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 65 lakhs. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) started bidding for the 20-year-old. Punjab Kings (PBKS) also showed their interest. In the end, Gujarat raised the bid and roped in the player.

Kushagra in 16 T20s, scored 146 runs at an average of 11.23, with a strike rate of over 112 and with best score of 30.

Only Gujarat Titans showed interest in getting Anuj Rawat and made the first bid of Rs 30 lakh and roped in the player since no other franchise showed interest.

Rawat has scored 1,078 runs in 64 T20s at an average of 23.95, with four fifties and a strike rate of over 117. For RR and RCB from 2021 onwards, he scored 318 runs at an average of 19.88 in 24 matches with a fifty.

23-year-old Aryan Juyal was sold to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for his base price of Rs 30 lakhs. The Lucknow-based franchise made the opening bid and got the player on his base price. In 15 T20s, he has scored 299 runs at an average of 33.22, with a strike rate of over 121 and two half-centuries. His best score is 71*.

Vishnu Vinod was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 95 lakhs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made the first bid for the 30-year-old. The Punjab-based franchise entered the bidding war along with Mumbai Indians. MI backed out later and the player was roped in by PBKS.

Luvith Sisodia and Upendra Yadav went unsold as no franchise showed interest for them.

