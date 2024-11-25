IPL Mega Auction: Warner, Mayank, Shardul, Chawla remain unsold, homecoming for Padikkal, Rahane

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 25 : While several Indian veteran stars failed to find themselves a franchise, some stars found reprieve after being re-introduced into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction on Monday.

Devdutt Padikkal, who initially went unsold, reappeared in the mega auction and returned to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

However, no paddle went up for former Australia opener David Warner even this time, and he won't be a part of the IPL 2025.

Bangalore boy Lunith Sisodia became a Knight Rider after being picked up by the defending champions for his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Anmolpreet Singh, veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, seasoned all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Bangalore boy Mayank Agarwal failed to get any bids for them and went in the list of unsold players.

Karnakata leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal secured a move to Chepauk after CSK bagged him for his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

New Zealand's versatile Glenn Phillips, who was called back in the mega auction, was picked up by Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Mumbai batter Ajinkya Rahane returned to Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of Rs 1.5 crore. KKR CEO Venky Mysore gave a thumbs up to express his delight after securing Rahane for IPL 2025.

DC lifted the paddle for the explosive keeper-batter Donovan Ferreira, who can also bowl, to acquire him for Rs 75 lakh.

Swastik Chikkara, the top-scorer in the 2024 UPT20 league, moved from DC to RCB for Rs 30 lakh. DC camp suggested that they also raised the paddle, but the auctioneer said she didn't see the paddle.

SRH opened the bid for Vansh Bedi from the Delhi Premier League, but CSK joined the action to compete with them. CSK managed to outbid SRH and secured Bedi for Rs 55 lakh.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, uncapped stars Harvik Desai, Prince Choudhary and Prashant Solanki found no interest from franchises and remained unsold.

KKR moved in swiftly for Moeen Ali and Umran Malik and acquired them for Rs 2 crore and Rs 75 lakh, respectively.

SRH raised the paddle for Kerala seasoned star Sachin Baby and bagged his services for Rs 30 lakh.

Andre Siddarth, who went unsold initially, was picked up by CSK for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has talked about him on his YouTube channel as a player to watch out for.

LSG made a move for Raj Hangargekar and Arshin Kulkarni for Rs 30 lakh each. The Super Giants went on to make a move for Matthew Breetzke for Rs 75 lakh.

Young English quick Gus Atkinson, who recently made waves, entered the mega auction once again with a base price of Rs 2 crore and ended without a franchise yet again.

Surprisingly, Mumbai's spin-bowling all-rounder Tanush Koitan remained unsold and won't be a part of the IPL 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor