IPL: Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond parts ways with MI franchise after nine-year-long stint

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced that Shane Bond's successful tenure that began in 2015 has ended after a nine-year stint with the team, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career that included 4 Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies as bowling coach for MI.

Bond began working with the five-time IPL champions in 2015 and went on to play an important role in developing bowling potential at Mumbai Indians.

Bond took charge as the team's bowling coach in 2015 and was involved in MI's title triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 to become one of the most decorated and celebrated coaches in franchise history.

During his stint as the head coach for MI Emirates in the inaugural edition of ILT20, his role was to blend the experience of the international players with the local domestic players.

Bond concluded by thanking the Mumbai Indians' management and fans.

"I would like to thank the Ambani family for the opportunity to be part of MI One Family for the last nine seasons. It has been an incredible experience with so many great memories on and off the field. I have been lucky enough to work with and have strong relationships with so many great people, both players and staff. I will miss them all and wish them all the best for the future. Finally, thanks to the MI Paltan for their support as well," Shane Bond said in an official statement released by MI.

"The team management, players and staff would like to thank Shane Bond for his strong work ethic and being a friend to all those who have been a part of the One Family," a statement from Mumbai Indians further read.

