Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 : After Delhi Capitals (DC) restricted Gujarat Titans (GT) at 89 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash, former India pacer Irfan Pathan said that the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is not a batting pitch.

Pathan took to his official 'X' account and said that Rishabh Pant's DC dominated over the Gujarat-based franchise in the first inning. The former cricketer also showered praise on Pant for his fielding placement during the game.

"Delhi is all over Gujarat right now. Not a typical batting pitch this though. Rishabh's field placement has been good. Lovely catch from him too," Pathan wrote on X.

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/1780605798244143493

Recapping the first inning of the match, after winning the toss DC sent Gujarat to bat first. Meanwhile, the GT batters displayed a sloppy performance in the first inning. Rashid Khan (31) was the only standout batter for the hosts. GT ended the first inning at 89 after they were bundled out by the fiery DC bowlers.

Mukesh Kumar led the DC bowling attack after he scalped three wickets in his three-over spell. Meanwhile, Stubbs and Ishant Sharma bagged two wickets. While Khaleel Ahmed and Axar picked up one wicket each in their respective spells.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (Wk), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (Wk/C), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

