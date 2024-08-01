IPL owners meet: DC against impact player rule; SRH wants 7 retentions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : At the Indian Premier League (IPL) owners meet, which was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Delhi Capitals (DC) was against the impact player rule while Sunrisers Hyderabad was (SRH) in favour of seven retentions, according to ESPNcricinfo.

BCCI organised the meeting with the owners of the ten franchises to discuss various points concerning retentions for the upcoming IPL 2025 season. According to the report, the frequency of the mega auctions and the auction purse were among the other points discussed.

After the meeting, the Delhi-based franchise co-owner Parth Jindal said that some teams want the impact player rule because it gives a chance to the young players to play in the T20 tournament.

"Some people want it because it gives a chance to young players to play in the IPL. Some people don't want it because it is detrimental to Indian cricket in terms of the development of allrounders. So it's a mixed bag. I'm on the second camp. I don't want it. I prefer the game as it is 11 versus 11, and I think allrounders are very important. And you have different players who don't bowl in the IPL or don't bat in the IPL because of this rule, which is not good for Indian cricket," Jindal was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The report stated that Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran suggested that "players could be secured via a plain retention process or a combination of retention and RTM at the auction or all exclusively via the right-to-match (RTM) card."

As per the reports, the IPL 2024 winner Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) asked BCCI that eight players should be bought back exclusively via the RTM method.

The co-owner of Delhi Capitals added that he was 'surprised' to see that few franchises were against the mega auction.

"I was surprised. There was a debate. Some people said that there should not be a mega auction at all. There should be only smaller auctions. I'm not in that camp. I feel that I feel that it evens the playing field and it's very good for everyone. It makes the IPL what it is. It makes it competitive. It makes it an even playing field," Jindal added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, co-owner of Punjab Kings Ness Wadia, and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan were spotted after the meeting.

After the conclusion of the meeting, Wadia didn't spill the beans on the discussion that took place during the meeting but stated that the overall discussion was good and that whatever outcome comes will be in the best interest of everyone.

"It was a good meeting. Happy to be having a discussion with the BCCI, and I think whatever will be done will be in the best interest of everyone, the fans, cricketers and stakeholders. Maybe the outcome will come in the next two weeks, maybe less or maybe more," Wadia told reporters.

