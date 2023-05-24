IPL Play-off 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss opt to bat first against Lucknow

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss, opts to bat against Lucknow Super Giants. Piyush Chawla, who is the leading wicket-taker from the Mumbai camp, will hold the key for their side. The spinner has 20 wickets under his name and will look to create an impact after a dull day against SRH at Wankhede.

Lucknow Super Giants' have so far not missed the services of KL Rahul and they hope things remain the same, when they meet Mumbai tonight. Marcus Stoinis has so far scored 368 runs from 14 encounters, Nicholas Pooran too has been good at the backend, scoring 358 from the same number of encounters.However, the big concern for Mumbai will be the Chepauk track, which has the reputation to assist the spinners. Lucknow boast of a formidable spin attack with Ravi Bishnoi leading the charge.