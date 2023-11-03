IPL player auction for the 2024 season to be held in Dubai

The Indian Premier League player auction for 2024 season will be held in Dubai on December 19, with the franchises having time up to November 26 to announce retentions. Notably, it will be the first time that the auction will be held overseas as every franchise has been given a purse of INR 100 crore (USD 12.02 million approximately) to build up their teams for the next season. Notably, it has been increased by INR 5 crore from the previous edition which was at INR 95 crore. The purse of every team will be updated on the auction day after considering the value of the players they’ve released and their unutilized purse from the 2023 edition.At the moment, Punjab Kings have the largest purse of INR 12.20 crore (USD 1.47 million) while the five-time champions Mumbai Indians have the smallest at INR 0.05 crore (USD 0.006 million)held in Dubai on December 19

The IPL 2024 auction will coincide with India vs South Africa 2nd ODI at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Australia premier pacer Mitchell Starc is set to return to the IPL fold as he has said that he wanted to play this season. Romario Shepherd has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the TATA IPL 2024.Shepherd, who has played 4 IPL matches, representing LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad, was traded to MI for his existing fee of INR 50 Lakh.Despite being merely a one-day event, as opposed to the two-day mega auction held every four years, mini-auctions have produced some of the most costly deals, particularly in the category of overseas players. Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history when he was purchased by Punjab for INR 18.5 crore in December last year, ahead of the 2023 season. Several renowned overseas players are expected to participate in the forthcoming auction, including Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who recently stated that he will "definitely" return to the IPL after an eight-year absence. Pat Cummins, who missed the IPL last year, is also expected to put his name up for auction. Travis Head, Chris Woakes, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, and Gerald Coetzee are among the other prominent players franchises anticipate to see at the auction.