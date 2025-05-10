IPL shortlists three venues in case of resumption in May as overseas players leave India

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad have been picked out as the venues for the remaining 16 fixtures of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the season resumes in May after the tournament was suspended for a week in the wake of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, according to ESPNcricinfo.

According to Espncricinfo, the IPL chose three venues in southern Indian cities in case the Indian government gives a nod to resume the tournament. On Friday, the BCCI announced that the tournament would be suspended for a week due to rising cross-border tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Several team officials informed ESPNcricinfo that the remainder of the tournament could be played later in the year. When it comes to resuming the cash-rich league, among the most significant challenges that the BCCI faces in the current situation is bringing back overseas players.

After the suspension was announced, teams began to disband, and players began to get the next available flight to their respective destinations. According to ESPNcricinfo, a majority of the overseas players are expected to fly out of India by the end of Saturday.

The franchises remain optimistic about the return of overseas players in a scenario where the tournament resumes later in May. However, they offered no guarantee that the tournament would extend beyond the window of May 25, the date when the IPL 2025 final was scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Several players will engage in their bilateral commitments and the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa, which will be played at Lord's from June 11.

Overall, 57 matches were completed in IPL 2025, and the 58th fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala was called off after 10.1 overs.

