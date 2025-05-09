IPL suspended, NC Classic 2025, Bengal T20 League postponed due to escalating tensions between India-Pakistan

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Several tournaments were suspended or postponed in India on Friday due to the recent escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan on Thursday night launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting several regions. Defence officials confirmed the attacks were intercepted by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

Pakistan strikes were reportedly in retaliation for India's 'Operation Sindoor', conducted earlier this week, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

On Friday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its decision to suspend the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2025, with immediate effect, for one week due to the escalating tensions between the two nations.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in the statement.

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders," he added.

Later in the day, the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, which was set to be held on May 24 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, was postponed until further notice due to rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

"In light of the current situation, the inaugural edition of the NC Classic stands postponed until further notice. This decision has been made after careful thought and consultation, with the well-being of athletes, stakeholders, and the broader community as the top priority," read a statement from NC Classic on Instagram.

"We believe in the unifying power of sport. But, in this critical moment, standing firm with the nation matters most. All our gratitude and thoughts at this point are only with our Armed Forces, who are at the forefront for our nation. A revised schedule for the NC Classic will be provided in due course. Jai Hind," the statement concluded.

Due to recent developments, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) announced its decision to postpone the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 and all related pre-events.

"Considering the prevailing national circumstances, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to postpone the start of Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 and thus all pre-events related with it, until further notice. A revised schedule, including updated venues and fixtures, will be shared after a detailed review of the situation in coordination with relevant authorities and stakeholders and any advisory as issued by the BCCI," CAB said in a statement.

