IPL: Tim David was on Mumbai Indians' radar for a while, says Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed that Singapore's Tim David was on the team's radar ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction.

Mumbai Indians picked up Tim David for Rs 8.25 crore in the mega auction on Sunday.

"He was on our radar for a while. he has been playing well for the last few months. We knew Jofra would come late so we couldn't go hard in the beginning but needed someone to strengthen our batting so we decided to play a different game altogether. David was part of that plan. We had the purse to go get them both," Mumbai Indians' website quoted Jayawardene as saying.

England pacer Jofra Archer was also picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore on Day 2 of the IPL mega auction here in Bengaluru.

The England pacer will not be available for IPL 2022 season, and he would only start playing for the franchise from the next season.

Jayawardene credited Mumbai Indians scouting team for making the right decisions in the mega auction.

"Credit to the scouting team of MI, they've worked really hard to help us make the right decisions at the table, they've helped us understand what kind of players will suit our setup," said Jayawardene.

"We have our core group ready and we'll have young players around that," he added.

The mega auction of Indian Premier League (IPL), 2022, saw Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer among the top picks of the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

