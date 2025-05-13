IPL to Restart Without the Hype? Gavaskar’s Special Request Sparks Debate

The Indian Premier League (IPL), which was earlier suspended due to the tense geopolitical situation between India and Pakistan, is all set to resume. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released a revised schedule for the remaining 17 matches of the 2025 season, marking the 18th edition of the tournament. The league will restart on May 17 with a high-octane clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Fans are excited about the tournament's return, but it will carry a different atmosphere this time around following recent national developments.

Before the resumption of the IPL, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made a heartfelt request to the BCCI. Known as the "Little Master," Gavaskar urged the board to conduct the rest of the tournament without the usual high-decibel DJ music and dancing cheerleaders. Speaking on a special segment with Sports Today, he said that while fans may still gather in large numbers, the on-ground experience should remain respectful and toned down. According to him, the focus should shift from celebration to sportsmanship, considering the recent loss and grief experienced by many families across the nation.

Gavaskar’s appeal comes in light of recent events, including a cowardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the subsequent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. The veteran batsman emphasized the importance of honoring the emotions of the grieving families who lost their loved ones. He believes that avoiding a festive environment during matches would show solidarity and respect. This is not the first time the IPL has been used as a platform to express national sentiment, and Gavaskar feels the remaining matches should reflect a somber and united tone from players, organizers, and fans alike.

Also Read: Ashwin handpicks his favourite Test batsmanship of India batting icons Rohit, Virat

The BCCI has not yet officially responded to Gavaskar's request, but it has sparked a broader conversation about the role of sports in sensitive times. While the IPL is known for its glitz, glamour, and high-energy entertainment, many agree that a more restrained approach could be appropriate under the circumstances. Fans and analysts alike await to see if the board will adjust match-day presentations in line with Gavaskar’s suggestion. Regardless of the outcome, the remainder of IPL 2025 is expected to proceed with a greater sense of awareness and national solidarity, reminding all that cricket often reflects the emotions of a country.