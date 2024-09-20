IPL: Vikram Rathour joins Rajasthan Royals as batting coach

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Former India coach Vikram Rathour will once again link up with Rahul Dravid after Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals appointed him as the latest member of their coaching staff.

The Royals named Rathour their batting coach on Friday. Dravid linked up with the franchise earlier this month. Both of them worked together with the Indian team that reached the ODI World Cup final last year and lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup.

This will be Rathour's second stint in the cash-rich league. He previously coached the Punjab Kings. Before his India role, Rathour was a national selector and also coached Himachal Pradesh in domestic cricket.

"Having worked closely with Vikram for many years, I can confidently say that his technical expertise, calm demeanour, and deep understanding of Indian conditions make him a perfect fit for the Royals," Dravid said in a statement released by the Rajasthan Royals.

"Together, we've built a strong rapport, guiding India to key successes, and I'm thrilled to reunite with him. His ability to nurture young talent and elevate players' potential will be invaluable as we aim to further strengthen our squad and continue building a world-class team here at Rajasthan Royals," he added.

Overall, Rathour served as India's batting coach from 2019 to 2023, playing a key role in shaping the performances of emerging Indian batters.

Rathour will bring extensive experience, having played six Tests and seven ODIs for India before transitioning into a coaching role.

His tenure saw him guide players like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul, among others, through crucial phases of their development.

Rathour was also named as New Zealand's batting coach solely for their one-off Test against Afghanistan earlier this month.

Rathour expressed his delight about his new role and said, "It's a privilege to be part of the Royals family. The opportunity to work again with Rahul, and now with a talented group of young cricketers, is exciting. I look forward to contributing to the team's vision and working toward our goal of developing top-class players for the Royals and for India, which can help in winning championships."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor