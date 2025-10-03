Irani Cup: Rest of India struggles as Vidarbha takes commanding lead of 224 at stumps (Day 3)

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Vidarbha solidified their control over the Irani Cup match against Rest of India, building on a substantial lead of 224 runs by the end of the third day at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

The third day began with Rest of India at 142/5 in response to Vidarbha's 342, with captain Rajat Patidar and Manav Suthar at the crease.

However, Vidarbha's Aditya Thakare made an immediate impact, dismissing Suthar lbw off the first ball of the day after a successful review overturned the on-field umpire's not-out call.

Yash Thakur took the next two wickets, bowling Saransh Jain with a yorker and having Akash Deep caught at cover.

Patidar had resumed his innings on 42 and got to 66 with ten boundaries before he was the penultimate wicket to fall - caught off fast bowler Harsh Dubey while trying to clear the long-off boundary.

Thakur sealed the deal for Vidarbha, claiming the final wicket and finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 66, which gave Vidarbha a substantial first-innings lead of 128 runs over Rest of India, dismissing them for 214.

In the second innings, Vidarbha's openers Atharva Taide and Aman Mohkade laid a solid foundation, putting on 42 runs for the first wicket.

However, Taide's dismissal to deep midwicket off Suthar's delivery was followed by Mohkade's catch behind, trying to hook Gurnoor Brar in the 24th over, scoring 37.

Despite the early setbacks, Dhruv Shorey and Danish Malewar steadied the ship, guiding Vidarbha to 96/2 in 36 overs at stumps and extending the lead to 224 runs with eight wickets remaining.

