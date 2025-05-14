Ireland announce 14-member squad for T20I and ODI series against West Indies

New Delhi [India], May 14 : The Ireland cricket team have announced 14-member squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series at home against West Indies, which will take place later this year in June, as per the ICC official website.

Led by Paul Stirling, the two lineups feature multiple new names, including 22-year-old top-order batter Cade Carmichael and 24-year-old pacer Tom Mayes, who have received maiden call-ups in the ODI squad. Pacer Liam McCarthy has also received his maiden call-up in the T20I squad.

The hosts will be missing out on the services of experienced pacer Mark Adair during the ODI series, with the quick still recovering from an injury. Adair is expected to be available for the subsequent T20I series.

"Selection decisions for these two series were challenging, given the growing depth of talent we have in Ireland," said Andrew White, Ireland's national men's team selector, as quoted by ICC.

On the newcomers in the squad, White said, "Cade Carmichael has been in the pathway for several years now. His talent, stroke play, and resilience were on full display for the Wolves in April, and his rise over the last couple of years is a real demonstration of how consistent performances - and his ability to adapt his game to conditions - have been recognised with an International call-up. In a similar vein, two seam bowlers - Liam McCarthy and Tom Mayes - have also been recognised for consistency and demonstrating the ability to step their game up a level at each time of asking."

ODI squad: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

T20I squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

West Indies have already named their squads for their tour of Europe, which includes series against Ireland as well as England.

Ireland vs West Indies schedule:

1st ODI: May 21, Clontarf

2nd ODI: May 23, Clontarf

3rd ODI: May 25, Clontarf

1st T20I: June 12, Bready

2nd T20I: June 14, Bready

3rd T20I: June 15, Bready.

