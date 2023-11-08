Ireland announce 15-member squad for upcoming white ball series against Zimbabwe

Dublin [Ireland], November 8 : Ireland Cricket on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for their upcoming white-ball tour to Zimbabwe in December.

The squad will depart on December 1 and will be led by Paul Stirling for the first time since his permanent appointment as white-ball captain last month. Ireland and Zimbabwe will play three T20 Internationals followed by three one-day internationals. The T20I series will begin on December 7 in Harare.

"This is the first outing for the men's squad since the ODI series in England in September. This tour marks the start of a new cycle under a new leadership set-up, and we're looking forward to seeing how this playing group evolves as it builds towards the next 50-over World Cup," Andrew White, Ireland men's national selector, said as quoted from a statement released by Ireland.

"However, before we get to that stage there will be two T20 World Cups to plan and prepare for, and this tour is core to our preparations for the T20 World Cup next June. We showed the world what we were capable of at the last T20 World Cup, but with the talent and potential within this playing group, there is a belief we can push on and achieve even more," White added.

Ireland T20I squad: Paul Stirling (capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young

ODI squad: Paul Stirling (capt), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor