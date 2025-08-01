Ireland announces 14 member T20I squad for Pakistan series

New Delhi [India], August 1 : A 14-member squad has been announced by Ireland for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan on Friday. Gaby Lewis will continue to lead the side, with Orla Prendergast serving as her deputy, according to the ICC website.

The Ireland squad is bolstered by the return of off-spinner Freya Sargent, who makes her comeback after recovering from injury. Fellow spinner Lara McBride retains her place in the squad after an impressive debut series against Zimbabwe.

The series serves as key preparation for Ireland as they gear up for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, where they'll be aiming to secure a spot in next year's showpiece event.

The two sides have faced off 19 times in T20Is, with Pakistan holding the upper hand, having won 15 of those encounters. However, in their last T20I series in 2022, it was Ireland who emerged victorious, clinching the series 2-1.

Speaking on facing Pakistan after a succesful series against Zimbabwe, National Women's Selector Ciara O'Brien said, "After a strong 5-0 series win against Zimbabwe Women across formats under new Head Coach Lloyd Tennant, it's great to be able to move so quickly into what will understandably be a much tougher assignment against Pakistan Women in Clontarf for this T20I series."

"With the upcoming matches, our preparation continues for the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Europe Qualifier in the Netherlands in a few weeks, so we're looking to see this latest momentum continued by the squad at Clontarf," O'Brien said.

Ireland Squad :

Gaby Lewis (captain), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Laura Delany, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell.

