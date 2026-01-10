Ireland announces squad for T20 World Cup 2026, Paul Stirling to lead

New Delhi [India], January 9 : Ireland on Friday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka and India.

The team's highest run-getter in the format, Paul Stirling, will be at the helm once again with Lorcan Tucker as his deputy, as per the ICC website

Ireland is grouped alongside Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe in Group B at the T20 World Cup and will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka in Colombo on February 8.

12 of the 15 announced for the mega event, featured in its previous edition, are also part of the unit, with new additions including Tim Tector, Ben Calitz, and Matthew Humphreys.

This will be Ireland's ninth appearance at the marquee tournament, with their best performances coming in 2009 and 2022, when they qualified for the second round and also defeated former champions West Indies and England.

Ireland National Men's selector Andrew White is looking forward to an improved team in a highly competitive tournament.

"To say we are very much looking forward to this T20 World Cup is an understatement," he said.

"After a memorable 2022 tournament, we probably weren't at our best in 2024 - and have been waiting to rectify that ever since. There is no doubt we are in a highly competitive group, which includes playing the tournament hosts, but we have played these sides recently enough in previous editions of this tournament, and will go into these matches with no fear," he added.

"We have played a fair bit in this part of the world in the last few years, so we will be in a good position to plan and prepare thoroughly, and be ready for the challenge when the time comes."

The Irish team will lock horns against Italy and the UAE ahead of the global tournament.

Squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

