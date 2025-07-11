Ireland batter Peter Moor announces retirement from International cricket

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Ireland batter Peter Moor has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 35 on Friday. He made 85 international appearances before calling time on his career, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Moor, born in Harare, had started his international career with Zimbabwe before moving to Ireland. He played his last international match in February earlier in the year- in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

In November 2014, during an ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur, Moor made his international debut for Zimbabwe. Against New Zealand and Afghanistan, he made his Test and T20I debuts in 2016, respectively. All of his 49 ODIs and 21 T20Is, as well as his eight Tests, were played for Zimbabwe.

He qualified to play for Ireland in October 2022, as he held an Irish passport due to his paternal grandmother's Irish heritage. He was first selected in their squad for the Test tours of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in March-April 2023. He went on to play seven Tests for Ireland.

"I still believe I've got three or four years of good cricket in me at the top level. Even though I might have missed out on a few World Cups for Zimbabwe in the last few years, I hope I can play for Ireland at the next one," Peter Moor said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

However, Moor never played an ODI or a T20I for Ireland. His Test performance also dipped after he moved there: he had averaged 35.53 with five fifties in eight Tests for Zimbabwe, but only 14.35 with one half-century for Ireland. The only fifty for Ireland, though, came in a victory against Zimbabwe in July 2024.

In his 85 outings in international cricket, the batter slammed 1925 runs with 11 fifties to his name at an average of 22.91. Moor retired as one of 17 cricketers to have played Tests for two different countries.

