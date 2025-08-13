Ireland confirms squad for T20 World Cup European Qualifier

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Ireland have announced a 14-player squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup European Qualifier, set to take place in the Netherlands from August 20-27, as per the official website of ICC.

They will take on hosts Netherlands, Italy, and Germany in a double round robin format, with the top two teams progressing to the Global Qualifier.

The event marks the first step in a two-stage pathway to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Twenty-four-year-old Gaby Lewis, who has been in sizzling form recently and was nominated for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for July 2025, will lead the side in their quest for a spot at next year's event.

Orla Prendergast, who climbed up to No.10 and No.6 respectively in the ICC Women's ODI and T20I all-rounders list, will look to extend her purple patch with the bat and ball, and will be Lewis' deputy for the tournament.

Ciara O'Brien, National Women's Selector, believes the group's blend of youthful energy and international regulars will have them in good standing for the six guaranteed games.

"Qualifier campaigns are notoriously tough, with fixtures coming thick and fast. The squad we have chosen, while relatively young in age, has almost 650 caps collectively in the T20I format, so has plenty of experience to draw upon," she said.

"This experience, as well as a recent hard-fought series win over Pakistan, has the players in a good place and eager to take the first steps towards World Cup qualification," she added.

The Global Qualifier for the T20 World Cup will feature ten teams - Bangladesh and Scotland (automatic entrants from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024), Thailand and Nepal (Asia), USA (Americas), two teams each from Africa and Europe, and one from the East Asia-Pacific region.

Once at the Global Qualifier, teams will compete in two groups of five, followed by a Super Six stage and Final, with spots at the marquee ICC event at stake.

Ireland squad: Gaby Lewis (captain), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Laura Delany, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Lara McBride, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell.

