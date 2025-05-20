Ireland Curtis Campher, Craig Young ruled out of three-game series against West Indies due to injury

New Delhi [India] May 20 : Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher and seamer raig Young Chave been ruled out of the three-game series against West Indies after picking up injuries, according to the ICC.

Injury has forced Ireland to make two late changes to their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series at home against the West Indies.

Curtis Campher fractured his finger in the nets when batting, while veteran quick Craig Young hurt his hamstring during a recent domestic contest, and the duo have been ruled out of the three-game series that commences in Clontarf on May 21.

Uncapped teenage all-rounder Jordan Neill and batter Stephen Doheny are the two players added to the 14-member squad, with veteran opener Paul Stirling to captain Ireland throughout the series against the Caribbean side that will be led by Shai Hope.

While disappointed to lose a pair of key players to injury, selector Andrew White is excited by the opportunity their absence will provide for other squad members.

"It's not ideal when you lose a player to injury just before a series, but unfortunately, both Young and Campher join a bit of a lengthy list on the rehabilitation table. Most pertinently, our seam attack is heavily impacted with Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Fionn Hand and Curtis Campher all out," Andrew White said.

"This series will be a real test of our depth, and instead of bemoaning what we won't have, my view is that these absences provide a real opportunity for some of our up-and-coming talent to play at home against a world-class opposition."

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Jordan Neill, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor