Ireland name 14-member squad for upcoming women’s ODI series against Australia

Dublin, July 17 Ireland have announced a 14-player squad for the upcoming three-game women’s ODI series against reigning World Cup winners Australia, set to take place at Clontarf Cricket Club from July 23-28.

This will be Ireland’s next international assignment after they returned winless from the white-ball tour of the West Indies. “It’s a hugely exciting summer of international cricket -– we’ve just returned from a tour to the Caribbean, and now have a home series against Australia and then the Netherlands away.”

“We were disappointed not to get at least one win against the West Indies, but we had our moments. Moments, though, aren’t enough to beat the best sides, we’ll need to be switched on from ball one against Australia and put complete performances together –- with bat, ball and in the field,” said Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Amy Hunter in a release.

The Ireland squad features a return to action for Jane Maguire -- after recovering from injury, with no place for Eimear Richardson. Jane joins her younger sister, Aimee, making this the first time the siblings have been named to the same senior Ireland women’s squad.

Talking about the clash against Australia from a personal perspective, Amy further said, “This series against the Aussies is our only action at home this summer, which I’m looking forward to. Unfortunately, I missed the Tri-Series against Australia and Pakistan last year due to tearing my quad in the last training session before we went into camp.”

“I was absolutely gutted, to be honest, so I'm glad to have another opportunity this year to take on the world champions. Back in February, we managed to beat them in a T20 World Cup warm-up game -– despite it being only a warm-up match, it did show that when we do get our plans right, we really can compete with top teams.

The ODIs between Australia and Ireland are a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 fixtures. The championship is contested between ten teams to determine qualification for the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, to be hosted by India.

“It will be a tough challenge, so it'd be great to get a really good crowd in. Up in Bready last year there was a great crowd, and it really made a difference when they got behind the team and supported us. It just creates such a great atmosphere for cricket to be played in,” added Amy.

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

