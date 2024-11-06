Ireland names young squad for Bangladesh tour under new captain Gaby Lewis

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Ireland has announced a youthful squad for their upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which begins later this month. Gaby Lewis on her first tour as the permanent captain, will lead a team with an average age of less than 23 years.

The tour schedules from November 27 to December 9, includes three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The ODIs are part of the ICC Women's Championship, where Ireland has made notable progress recently. They secured a series win over Sri Lanka and achieved their first ODI victory over England since 2001.

"It's probably the toughest selection we've ever had - and I think that's a really positive thing," Ed Joyce, head coach of Ireland Women, said, as quoted by ICC.

"One of the objectives when I took over the job was to try and build depth in the group. If you're making selection difficult it's a good sign of progress. The players are all hungry to get into the team, so there were some difficult phone calls there to make," he added.

Ireland Women ODI Squad: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Laura Delany, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Alice Tector.

Ireland Women T20I Squad: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Laura Delany, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell.

