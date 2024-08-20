Ireland players soar high in latest ICC Women's Rankings

Dubai [UAE], August 20 : Ireland players soared high in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's rankings following their ODI series triumph over Sri Lanka.

Ireland have already clinched the ODI series against Sri Lanka after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Ireland's Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Amy Hunter and Arlene Kelly were rewarded for their performances with their remarkable all-round efforts.

Prendergast moved nine places to 28th on the latest ODI rankings for batters. She scored a remarkable unbeaten century in the opening game of the series.

Leah moved four spots to 29th in the ODI batters rankings, following her Player of the Match performance with the bat in the second contest. Hunter moved ten places up to equal 34th on the list.

While, Sri Lanka trio Nilakshika Silva (up three spots to 32nd), Kavisha Dilhari (up four places to 50th) and Vishmi Gunaratne (up 22 spots to 53rd) also made some ground in the rankings.

Kelly showed the biggest improvement on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers. She moved three spots to 27th after a three-wicket haul in the second game of the series.

Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari rose five places to equal 30th for bowlers and six spots to 17th on the list for ODI all-rounders.

In the T20I rankings, Sri Lanka and Ireland played a 1-1 draw in the two-match T20I series. Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama gained three places to move to equal 13th on the latest rankings for T20I batters. She shined by scoring consecutive half-centuries.

Ireland opener Gaby Lewis gains four spots to move to 21st on the same list after her magnificent century in the second match of that series.

In the T20I all-rounder rankings, Dilhari moved two spots to 15th and Prendergast also jumped two places to 17th following their impressive performances in the 20-over format.

