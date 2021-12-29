Ireland vs USA cricket series cancelled due to Covid-19

The ODI series between USA and Ireland has been cancelled due to COVID-19 related concerns. Two members of the Ireland team's support staff tested positive, as did several partners of players. Two of those Ireland players were deemed close contacts. Ireland, who are due to play a series against West Indies, are scheduled to depart from Florida to Kingston, Jamaica on December 31. However, the two members of the support staff who tested positive will stay back in Florida to complete their isolation period.

The first game of the three-match series had already been canceled, and the second one-day international put back a day, after Covid-19 cases were detected among the umpiring team and members of the US squad. The second and third games were due to take place on Wednesday and Thursday. "While all players in both current playing squads have returned negative COVID results overnight, two members of the Irish support staff have tested positive, as well as several partners of players, resulting in two of the Irish players being deemed as 'close contacts'," the two boards said in a statement. The visit of Ireland was the first time the United States had hosted an International Cricket Council (ICC) full member nation.

