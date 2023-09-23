Ireland women announce 15-player squad for white-ball series against Scotland

Dublin [Ireland], September 23 : Ireland women have named a 15-player squad for their upcoming white ball series against Scotland in Spain which is slated to be played from 17 to 24 October.

The series consists of three ODIs, which are followed by two T20Is. The ODIs will be the first matches in the format for Scotland after they gained official ODI status in 2022.

All matches take place in Deserts Springs in Spain with the ODIs commencing on 17,19 and 21 October, while the two T20Is will be played on 23 and October 24.

"We had a busy international summer with two tours and a home series against Australia, but by the time we start the Scotland series it will have been two months since our last international match. So, this series is certainly timely as we build towards a big 2024 – a year that features a T20 World Cup that we are obviously seeking to qualify for," said Ed Joyce, Head Coach of Ireland Women as quoted from ICC.

"A great feature of this squad is that, while young, it still features a significant cohort of experienced players, complemented by some emerging players who are being given the chance build their knowledge and experience of touring life," Joyce added.

Ireland's squad will also feature a number of new and young faces like - Joanna Loughran, Alana Dalzell, and Freya Sargent.

Speaking about the youngsters, Joyce said, "Leinster Cricket Club’s wicketkeeper-batter Joanna Loughran – who was part of the Ireland Under-19s Women’s squad that played at the ICC Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup in South in February - receives her first senior squad call-up. Joanna has had a breakthrough year in 2023, which culminated with making her Evoke Super Series debut."

"Bready’s seam bowling all-rounder Alana Dalzell returns to the senior set-up after she played her first and only match for Ireland against South Africa last year. And Clontarf’s 17-year-old Freya Sargent is included after she impressed coaches and selectors during the recent Netherlands series with her consistency and game awareness," Joyce added.

Ireland Women Squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell.

