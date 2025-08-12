Ireland's Prendergast jumps eight spots among batters in Women's T20I rankings, Sutherland top in bowlers

New Delhi [India], August 12 : Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast has been rewarded for some strong performances against Pakistan and has reached a new career-high rating in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings. Australian seamer Annabel Sutherland is now the No.1 ranked T20I bowler, achieving the milestone for the first time.

According to ICC website, Prendergast was in sublime form for Ireland during their recent 2-1 series triumph over Pakistan, with the 23-year-old making excellent contributions with bat and ball to deservedly claim the Player of the Series award.

The right-hander amassed 144 runs across the three matches at an average of 72 and chipped in with four valuable wickets with her more than handy medium pacers.

It saw Prendergast obtain a new career-high rating and climb eight spots to 19th overall on the list for T20I batters, while she also gained three places to improve to sixth on the rankings for T20I all-rounders.

Ireland teammates Laura Delany (up five spots to equal 50th) and Rebecca Stokell (up five rungs to 77th) also made some ground on the rankings for T20I batters, while Pakistan will be buoyed by the efforts of Muneeba Ali (up three places to equal 32nd) and Fatima Sana (up four spots to 59th) across the three-game series as they too made gains on the same list.

There was also a shake-up at the top of the rankings for T20I bowlers, with Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland claiming top spot in the category despite not playing an international fixture across the last week.

Sutherland hasn't featured in the shortest format since she took a four-wicket haul against New Zealand in March, but her rating of 736 remains unchanged as a group of bowlers near the top of the rankings lost points across the last week.

Pakistan spinner Sadiq Iqbal was previously the No.1 ranked T20I bowler, but she dropped one spot to move to equal second alongside India's Deepti Sharma after she picked up just three wickets across the series against Ireland.

