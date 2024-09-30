Ireland's Ross Adair chooses between century in T20I win over South Africa and rugby career

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 30 : Following the win over South Africa in the first T20I, Ireland batter Ross Adair said that he enjoyed his first international century more than his rugby career.

The Adair brothers, Ross and Mark, shined in the second and final T20I match of the series to help Ireland clinch a 10-run triumph over South Africa in Abu Dhabi.

During the post-match presentation, Adair said that with Andy Balbirnie, the regular opener, not in the side, opened up an opportunity.

"He (Bablirnie) has been a big part of the squad. I knew if just stuck around long enough and worked hard, I would get a chance eventually. Looking forward to having him (Balbirnie) back in the squad at some stage," said Adair during the post-match presentation.

On what feels better between rugby and hitting a century, Adair said, " Going to have to say the century."

"There are a lot of South Africans back home and have heard a lot from them about the quarter-finals and semi-finals (in Rugby), nice to get one over them tonight. They (his Ireland teammates) are a real good bunch of lads to be around."

"Coming from a rugby background, being around them, is real fun, and they (cricket teammates) are as good, if not better, to be around. Looking forward to having a crack with them around the world. Playing in Abu Dhabi, it is completely different to being at home, it is a bit warmer, and the pitches are a little bit quicker. Abu Dhabi is a beautiful place and we have loved it here," he signed off.

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. The opening pair of skipper Paul Stirling (52 in 31 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Adair (100 in 58 balls, with five fours and nine sixes) put on 137 runs for the first wicket and scored majority of the runs by themselves, taking the team to 195/6 in their 20 overs.

Wiaan Mulder (4/51) was the top bowler for SA. Patrick Kruger, Lizaad Williams and Lungi Ngidi got a scalp each.

In the run-chase, the opening pair of Ryan Rickelton (36 in 22 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Reeza Hendricks went all guns blazing with a 50-run stand for the first wicket. It was followed by 71-run stand for second wicket between Hendricks (51 in 32 balls, with six fours and a six) and Matthew Breetzke (51 in 41 balls, with three fours and two sixes). But after the dismissal of these batters, Proteas experienced a batting collapse and ended at 185/9 in their 20 overs, just 10 runs short of a win.

Mark Adair (4/31) and Graham Hume (3/25) were the top bowlers for Ireland.

Ross was given the 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Series' awards for scoring 118 runs in two matches.

The two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor