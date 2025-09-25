New Delhi [India], September 25 : Following India's squad selection for the home series against West Indies, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan expressed that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could have been rested for the series, while giving a chance to a new fast bowler to play, since the country needs a pool of eight to nine good fast bowlers in long-term.

Bumrah's selection was one of the major talking points of the squad selection for the home WI Tests. Bumrah played just three out of five Tests on the tour of England and took 14 wickets with two five-wicket hauls. But during the fourth Test at Manchester, he struggled with his fitness and delivered his worst-ever Test figures of 2/112. During the ongoing Asia Cup, he has not been at his most elite, with five scalps in four matches at an average of 22.00, an economy rate of 7.33 and best figures of 2/18. Bumrah's workload will be a major concern, as the series is scheduled to start on October 2, just over a week after India plays the Asia Cup final on September 28.

On his YouTube channel, Pathan said that while Bumrah's committment to Test cricket is fantastic, he would have picked up a young fast bowler an opportunity if he was a selector. '

"It seems like a missed opportunity not to play a young fast bowler in these two Tests, but that's the team's current direction. If I were a selector or manager, I would have surely tried to give a young fast bowler an opportunity, focusing on their development, not just quick results. Bumrah remains committed to Test cricket, which is fantastic," he said.

Pathan said that Bumrah's workload management was great during the Indian tour, and India has a great chance to continue doing so in Indian conditions, as spinners primarily dominate.

"Still, it's good that Bumrah maintains Test cricket as his priority. Selectors could have utilised this series to give proper rest to Bumrah and groom a young fast bowler, something India must prioritise for long-term vision. India needs a group of eight good fast bowlers, not just three or four," he added.

Irfan also welcomed all-rounder Axar Patel's return to the team, who last played a Test in February last year against England, saying that his return will give India batting depth, as India will also field other spin bowling all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, alongside him.

But Irfan wondered if Kuldeep, who last featured during the New Zealand series last year, could miss out again, having last played a Test in October last year and sitting out during India's matches against England away from home.

"Axar's return strengthens the team. When Axar plays alongside Washington and Jadeja, the team gains batting depth. Does this mean Kuldeep Yadav may miss out again? I would definitely want to see him play, but with home conditions generally allowing only two fast bowlers, his spot is not guaranteed," said the former all-rounder.

Irfan also questioned who would fill the role of now-retired "explorer" Ravichandran Ashwin, since this is India's first home Test series since his retirement, amid the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. He opines that someone will have to step up and provide that clean action and variations, such as Ashwin's famed 'carrom ball'.

"Who will fill that Ashwin role? Washington Sundar brings some qualities, but he does not have all of Ashwin's traits: the drift, the variations, the carrom ball, even occasional leg spin, Ashwin was an explorer. His bowling action was always clean, unlike many other off-spinners globally whose actions were questioned. Ashwin's skill set made him unique. Jadeja supported Ashwin well, but now someone new must step up for that role. Could it be Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar, or even Axar Patel? Each offers something different," he concluded.

India squad for two Tests against West Indies: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

