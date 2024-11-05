Irfan Pathan, Ajay Devgn announce season 2 of World Championship of Legends in true 'Singham' style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : Cricket and Bollywood fans came together last night for an unforgettable event, as officially announced the launch of World Championship of Legends (WCL) Season 2 in July 2025.

The announcement took place at an exclusive screening of the highly anticipated Bollywood blockbuster 'Singham Again' at PVR Juhu, with an impressive lineup of stars and sports legends in attendance.

Bollywood superstar and WCL co-owner Ajay Devgn graced the occasion, bringing his iconic presence to an event that celebrated the powerful synergy of cinema and cricket. Joining him were cricket legend Irfan Pathan, visionary Harshit Tomar, as well as franchise owners Puneet Singh and Amandeep Singh. Together, they underscored the excitement and grandeur that WCL Season 2 is set to bring.

Irfan Pathan sharing on the season 2 launch of World Championship of Legends shares,

"The World Championship of Legends is a fantastic platform that truly embodies the global spirit of cricket. I am excited to see how this league will continue to bring diverse cricketing cultures and legends together all in pursuit of excellence on the world stage," as quoted from the press release of WCL.

Following the tremendous success of Season 1, which achieved a remarkable 984 million+ digital reach, 350 million+ global viewership, and 144 million+ social media interactions, WCL Season 2 promises an elevated experience with expanded rosters, new faces, and a broader reach across multiple cities.

"It's thrilling to see how WCL has grown into a platform that resonates with cricket lovers everywhere," said Harshit Tomar, as quoted from a press release of WCL.

"This season promises legendary moments, competitive matches, and unforgettable experiences for fans worldwide," he added.

The World Championship of Legends continues to stand out as a unique league, bringing back retired and non-contracted players who still hold a place in fans' hearts. Season 2 promises to bring audiences closer to their heroes, delivering the magic of cricket with unmatched passion.

