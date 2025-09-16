Irfan Pathan, Debasish Mohanty announced as brand ambassadors of Odisha Pro T20 League

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], September 16 : The Odisha Pro T20 League, organised by the Odisha Cricket Association, proudly announces two icons of Indian cricket, Irfan Pathan and Debashish Mohanty, as its official brand ambassadors for the inaugural season. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the league as it seeks to inspire a new generation of cricketing talent and bring greater visibility to the sport in the Odisha region.

Irfan Pathan, a premier fast bowler and one of India's most celebrated cricketers, brings a wealth of international experience and deep regional roots to the league and joining him is Debasish Mohanty, a trailblazer from Odisha for the sport in India. Sanjay Raul, a Former International Cricketer (BCCI Match Referee), will be the match referee for the entirety of the league.

The league will be a single-leg event that will be played from September 17 to September 26, with 2 matches almost every single day. A total of 18 matches will be broadcast live

on Star Sports Khel and streamed live on FanCode every day at 2 pm and 7 pm respectively as per the fixtures in both Hindi and English. An exhibition match will be played by the Odisha Women's Cricket Team as well on the final day of the league.

A grand opening ceremony will be held at 5 pm on September 17, right before the league commences at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, which will include a performance by Ruturaj

Mohanty, Sambalpuri Folk Dance, Malkhamb dance, along with a musical performance by Nakash Aziz and a dance performance by Chitragandha Singh. After which, the trophy will be unveiled by the Honourable Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries. The opening ceremony will be followed by the first match of the season between Bhubaneswar Tigers and Cuttack Panthers.

The prize money for the Tournament will be divided into Rs 50,00,000 for the champions and Rs 25,00,000 for the runners-up. The player of the match will be awarded Rs 10,000 each match, and the player of the series will get Rs 1,00,000. The best batsman and bowler of the league will get Rs 50,000 respectively.

The Odisha Pro T20 League, comprising six teams, namely, Cuttack Panthers, Bhubaneswar Tigers, Rourkela Steelers, Puri Titans, Sambalpur Warriors and Keonjhar Miners, aims to showcase local talent, create a competitive and professional cricketing environment, and engage communities across the region.

This was all announced in the Press Meet held today at the Odisha Cricket Association Office, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Sanjay Behera, Secretary, OCA, addressed the press meet in the

presence of Bikash Pradhan, Treasurer, OCA, Subrat Kumar Behera, CEO, OCA and Salman Khan, Head of Operations, Arivaa Sports.

