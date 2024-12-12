Irfan Pathan extends birthday wish to former cricketer Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Former cricketer Irfan Pathan on Thursday sent birthday greetings to his ex-teammate Yuvraj Singh and praised him for being a fighter on the field.

Yuvraj Singh turned 43 on Thursday. His illustrious career was marked by his exceptional batting, bowling, and fielding skills, earning him a place among India's greatest cricketers.

Taking to his official X handle, Irfan Pathan said that Yuvraj is "yaaro ka yaar" off the field. Pathan also called Yuvraj a "champion".

"Fighter on to the field Yaaro ka yaar off the field, Champion was born many moons ago this day. wishing the mighty @YUVSTRONG12. a very happy birthday. Chasma todne ke liye," Irfan wrote on X.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also sent their birthday greetings to the birthday and lauded him for his achievements during his cricketing career.

"402 international games. 11778 international runs. 148 international wickets. 2007 ICC World T20 & 2011 ICC World Cup-winner. Birthday wishes to the legendary Yuvraj Singh," BCCI wrote on X.

Yuvraj represented India in 402 international games from 2000-2017, scoring 11,178 runs at an average of 35.05, with 17 centuries and 71 fifties. He was part of the Indian team which won the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 (joint-winners with Sri Lanka), ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

He was also the first Indian player to hit six successive sixes in an over in international cricket, doing so during the 2007 T20 World Cup against England. His career-high was the 'Player of the Tournament' performance during the 2011 World Cup, scoring 362 runs in nine matches with a century and four half-centuries and picking up 15 wickets.

