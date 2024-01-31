New Delhi [India], January 31 : Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan is confident about India securing the five-match Test series despite losing the first game in Hyderabad.

Tom Harlye's seven-wicket haul and Ollie Pope's 196 guided England to a 196-run victory. The 26-year-old batter pulled out the reverse sweep shot from his arsenal which unsettled India's bowling line-up.

Pathan backed the India team, showed confidence that the hosts would learn from their defeat and bounce back to win the series.

"We lost but that doesn't mean our bowlers are not good. Out bowlers are proven, you can lose a match, and sometimes it is good to lose when you lose you get to learn a lot of things. I am confident that India will win. Before the beginning of the series, I said that the Indian team is strong and I am still confident," Pathan told reporters during the Asian Legends League event.

The former all-rounder went on to reveal that he was shocked to see India lose the first Test and said, "I was shocked to see India's defeat. I was taking a flight to Kolkata and India needed 200 runs. By the time I landed India had lost the game. I was shocked but I believe that we will make a comeback."

Irfan after retiring from international cricket, turned commentator and has been a regular voice in the commentary section especially when India plays.

During the event, he said it feels good to be playing on the field after being a commentator for so long.

"But our first love is always playing cricket. And playing in the Asian Legends League will surely bring back a lot of memories. I have played a lot of cricket against the other Icon players in this league. It gives you a different thrill. For the fans also, it will be a very thrilling experience. It's always fun to watch such leagues."

