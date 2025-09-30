Is there any rule? don't want to be friends with you: Mishra slams Pak skipper for remarks on India

New Delhi [India], September 30 : Former leg-spinner Amit Mishra offered no clemency while lampooning Pakistan T20I captain Salman Agha for claiming that India had 'disrespected' the sport during Asia Cup. India basked in the glory after trouncing Pakistan with a five-wicket triumph to capture its ninth Asia Cup title in Dubai last week.

After the conclusion of the on-field action, drama unfolded around India's refusal to accept the coveted title from ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister. After the Indian team's night ended without lifting the trophy, the handshake controversy, which commenced from the group stage clash, once again became the talk of the town.

Indian players refrained from following the long-standing tradition in the group stage and the Super Fours. The trend from their previous encounters continued in the final, leaving Pakistan skipper Salman whining about the alleged 'disrespect' shown to his team by India after they again declined to shake hands.

"What India has done this tournament is very disappointing. They're not disrespecting us by not shaking hands; they're disrespecting cricket. Good teams don't do what they did today. We went to pose with the trophy on our own because we wanted to fulfil our obligations. We stood there and took our medals. I don't want to use harsh words, but they've been very disrespectful," Salman said at the press conference after the final.

Salman failed to mention that no rule in the cricket book forces either team to shake hands before or after the game. Mishra was quick to remind him of the fact while declaring that there is no need for India to engage in such gestures against their will.

"Is there any rule that we have to shake hands? We play cricket, we don't want to be friends with you, we don't want to shake hands, it's our wish. Is there any rule in the rule book that we have to shake hands? We have played three matches, and we have defeated you in all three. After that, what do you want? Do you want us to be friends with you? Why should we? It's our wish. We won't do it," Mishra said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

"I salute the entire Indian team. The Indian team stood by their words. If we wanted, we wouldn't even play the game. If you had fined us, we would have paid it, but we respected you, and played cricket with you. You don't deserve it, it's clear, you don't deserve it," Mishra added.

In the events after Rinku Singh walloped the winning runs, the post-match presentation was delayed for more than an hour. Eventually, the presentation began, and the Indian players turned up to collect the individual awards. During the entire ceremony, Naqvi and the Pakistan players were booed by Indian fans present at the venue.

Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma collected their individual awards from other dignitaries on stage, while Salman accepted the runners-up cheque from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The Indian players did not acknowledge Naqvi. The ACC chairman didn't applaud the Indian players who came up to receive their personal accolades.

"We don't need a trophy or anything. We are standing with the people of our country. People said that India shouldn't have played the match. But there are rules, you have to follow them. As a cricketer, as a sportsman, we did that. We kept cricket at the top. But what we did after that, I don't think any big team has ever done that. But, we did that," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor