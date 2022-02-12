Ishan Kishan has potential of being future MI skipper, says Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday said that Mumbai Indians are looking at Ishan Kishan as a long-term prospect and this is the reason why they spent so much on the left-handed batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

Mumbai Indians spent Rs 15.25 crore to get Ishan Kishan back in the squad.

"He has the potential to be the future captain as well, not right now. They still have Keiron Pollard who can lead, Bumrah who is a leader himself, they have Suryakumar Yadav who could be the prospect for leadership as well. So, they want to invest for the next 5-7 years, that's why they went after Ishan Kishan so clearly and they knew that no matter what we needed to go back to Ishan Kishan," Pathan said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Live -- IPL Auction Special'.

"I haven't seen in the Auction table, Mumbai Indian talking so much and taking a longer break than this in my history of this Auction list," he added.

Earlier, Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore while India all-rounder Washington Sundar was picked up by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore. Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh garnered interest from quite a few franchises and in the end, he was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.5 crore.

Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. Australia Test captain Pat Cummins was taken by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore.

Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore. Shreyas Iyer was picked up by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore. India pacer Mohammed Shami was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore. Australia opening batter David Warner was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore.

( With inputs from ANI )

