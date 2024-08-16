Ishan Kishan Hits Back-to-Back Sixes to Reach Century in 86 Balls in Buchi Babu Tournament (Watch Video)

India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan made a strong return to domestic cricket with a century for Jharkhand in the Buchi Babu Invitational tournament. Playing against Madhya Pradesh at the India Cements Limited Cricket Ground, Kishan's innings of 100 runs off 86 balls included two consecutive sixes to mark his century in style.

The 26-year-old, who has not played for India since the T20I series against Australia in November, had missed the Ranji Trophy despite multiple calls from the BCCI and selectors. He also opted out of the Test series against South Africa and was subsequently removed from the BCCI’s central contract list, alongside Shreyas Iyer.

In his Buchi Babu Trophy appearance, Kishan batted at No. 6 on Day 2 after Madhya Pradesh was dismissed for 225. He reached his half-century off 61 balls before accelerating his innings.

Looking ahead, Kishan could be considered for the Test squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. However, with Rishabh Pant returning to international cricket after a severe car accident in December 2022, Kishan may not retain the wicketkeeping role.

The series against Bangladesh and New Zealand will be crucial for the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with India currently leading. Following these home Tests, India will travel to Australia for a five-Test series. India has appeared in both WTC finals to date, losing to New Zealand in the first and to Australia in the second.