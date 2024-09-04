Ishan Kishan likely to miss Duleep Trophy first round, Prasidh Krishna out due to precautionary reasons

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is unlikely to participate in the first round of the Duleep Trophy, the red-ball competition serving as the start of domestic cricket season 2024-25 from Thursday onwards.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Kishan, who was the part of Shreyas Iyer led India D, is reported to have a hamstring niggle following his two games for Jharkhand in the ongoing Buchi Babu competition, where he scored a century in one of his matches. No replacement has been named for Kishan and it is likely that KS Bharat, the only wicketkeeper-batter in the squad, will take the gloves. The team will be playing their opening match against India C led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, on Thursday at Anantpur.

Kishan has not joined the squad leading upto the match and decision on his replacement is dependent on how severe his injury is.

India A pacer, Prasidh Krishna, will also be missing the first round as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury. Though he has started bowling after a four-month rehabilitation, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) want to push him into competitive cricket with caution, since he has spent better part on the sidelines of the last two seasons due to injuries.

Prasidh, who last played in India's tour to South Africa in December-January, is believed to be close to full match fitness. It is likely he could play in later rounds of Duleep Trophy in the lead up to Ranji Trophy.

Kishan and Prasidh's absence adds to the growing list of Indian international-level stars who would be missing the tournament due to different reasons, including Suryakumar Yadav's (hand injury during Buchi Babu competition), Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik (illness), star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (withdrawn from India B without a specified reason by the Board of Control for Cricket in India).

Navdeep Saini and Gaurav Yadav will serve as replacements for Siraj and Umran in India B and C respectively.

In the Duleep Trophy first round, several Indian regulars, including Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, will be in action to get some game time ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh from September 19.

The Men in Blue are likely to assemble in Chennai on September 12 for a short preparatory camp in the lead-up to the series.

